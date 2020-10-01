Who: Faith Barth
School: Archer
Sport: Softball
Class: Senior
Highlights: Went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in a win over defending state champion Mountain View
Coach Emily Wilson’s take: “Faith has really come on strong this past month and was a huge piece to our win over a really good Mountain View team. Her home run put us on top and we were able to keep the momentum after that.”
