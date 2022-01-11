NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Georgia vs Alabama

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) celebrates with the trophy after the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

 Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

The National Championship Trophy, which was awarded to Georgia as the 2022 national college football champion Monday night, will be on display at two stores in Athens on Wednesday, January 12 and Thursday, January 13.

Fans will be able to view and have their photo taken with the brand new 24k gold trophy that was awarded on field on Monday night.

The Wednesday event is at Walmart 2811, located at 4375 Lexington Road from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Thursday event is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. at Walmart 1400 at 1911 Epps Bridge Parkway.

