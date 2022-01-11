Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) celebrates with the trophy after the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The National Championship Trophy, which was awarded to Georgia as the 2022 national college football champion Monday night, will be on display at two stores in Athens on Wednesday, January 12 and Thursday, January 13.
Fans will be able to view and have their photo taken with the brand new 24k gold trophy that was awarded on field on Monday night.
The Wednesday event is at Walmart 2811, located at 4375 Lexington Road from 4 to 7 p.m.
The Thursday event is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. at Walmart 1400 at 1911 Epps Bridge Parkway.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.