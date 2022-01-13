For the first time since Atlanta Motor Speedway’s repaving and reconfiguration, race fans are invited to drive their own cars on the track’s steeper high banks.
The opportunity will come during Laps For Charity, hosted by Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta. During the event participants will take laps around Atlanta Motor Speedway’s revamped 1.54-mile oval on Friday, Jan. 28. The event is the first opportunity for fans to drive on the reconfigured speedway, which is all-new for the 2022 season. Proceeds benefit SCC Atlanta’s mission to help local children in need.
With a donation of $60 per vehicle, participants will get to drive their personal vehicle onto the new 28-degree banked turns and make three laps around the same track NASCAR’s stars will race on later this year.
Participants will receive a Certificate of Completion recognizing them for being among the first to drive on the new track, as well as a link to download pictures from their experience. A limited number of VIP laps offering a solo, continuous five-lap experience on the track, are also available for $150.
VIP track drives will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with general laps running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28. Drivers will be required to complete a waiver and present it upon arrival. Seatbelts must be worn by all participants. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the event online at www.speedwaycharities.org/events/atlanta/laps-for-charity.
Attendees will access the event by entering the infield through the main tunnel located off Speedway Blvd. Participants will then follow signage to check-in.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
