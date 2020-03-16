The Atlanta Falcons will release tight end Luke Stocker pending a physical, the club announced Monday.
Stocker saw action in 15 games last season with eight starts, totaling eight catches for 53 yards.
Stocker was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. The six-foot-five tight end spent seven seasons with the Buccaneers, appearing in 80 games with 56 starts. He totaled 52 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns. He was signed by the Titans late in the 2017 season.
The nine-year veteran has appeared in 114 NFL games, including 77 starts, catching 76 passes for 630 yards and five receiving touchdowns.
