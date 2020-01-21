Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper has been named to the Pro Bowl, the team announced Tuesday.
Hooper replaces George Kittle, who is unable to participate due to the 49ers' Super Bowl appearance.
Hooper has been named to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season and the second time in his career. Despite missing three games with an injury, the former third-round pick set career-highs with 75 receptions, 787 yards, and six touchdowns.
Hooper notched a pair of 100-yard games, going for 130 yards against the Titans in Week 4 and 117 yards against the Cardinals in Week 6. A testament to the work he has put in with quarterback Matt Ryan, Hooper caught at least six passes in eight games and his 93 targets were the second-most on the team behind Julio Jones (149). According to Pro Football Focus, the former Stanford standout caught 80.6 percent of the passes thrown his way while quarterbacks posted a 114.5 passer rating when targeting him.
Hooper joins Jones and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett as Falcons representatives in the Pro Bowl. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. and will air on ESPN and ABC.
