Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones, entering his 10th NFL season, is still considered by the masses as one of the top three wide receivers — No. 1 by many — in the league.
Jones is expected to carry a big load against this season for a talented offense laden with first-round picks, including his wide receiver colleague Calvin Ridley, also a product of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Jones spoke with the media about a number of topics — from Ridley to new running back Todd Gurley to longtime quarterback Matt Ryan — after a recent training camp session. Here's what the veteran had to say:
On how the offseason has been:
“The offseason has been good, just quality time with my family and just doing what I do in the offseason as far as just working. Everything was cool, though. It wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for me because I work out by myself and I kind of just do my job.”
On his recruitment of RB Todd Gurley and what kind of addition Gurley will be for the offense:
“Early on, like you said, when he got cut, me and DeAndre Hopkins were out there for a little bit. We just rolled over there and chopped it up and talked about options and where he wanted to go. I felt like he would have been a great fit here, just for the brotherhood and what he brings, the physicality he brings and the way he runs the ball, everything. But, I’m looking forward to the season. We’ve been keeping in contact with each other making sure he’s staying ready to go, as far as everybody’s always talking about they don’t know what Todd’s going to be, what he’s going to be but, I’m pretty sure if you ask him, he’s going to show you, at the end of the day, what Todd Gurley’s about.”
On if he goes back and forth with Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins on who is the best wide receiver in the NFL:
"No, not at all. At the end of the day, if you ask any receiver, he should feel like he’s the best receiver. At every position, you should think you’re the best and you should hope – you know what I’m saying? You wouldn’t say, ‘I’m the second best, I’m the third best.’ When you mention yourself and you’re talking about yourself, you know how much work you put in, you know what you do and you want to consider yourself the best in the league. But, Hop and I have a great relationship. We hang out. We do everything. He has a great work ethic. He’s a professional. Everything about him, he’s going to be great for a long time, as well."
On if it bugs him when people don’t give QB Matt Ryan the credit he deserves:
“You can control what you can control. So, at the end of the day, people are going to have their opinions on everything. If we came out here each and every day and worried about opinions, we wouldn’t be in the situation and the position that we’re in today based off of if we were worried about what everybody else thought about us.”
On if he recognizes similarities between his relationship with former Falcons WR Roddy White and his relationship with WR Calvin Ridley:
“Absolutely. Just a young guy having talent coming in. Just being that mentor, to have the blueprint, been playing for a while. Just to get him up to speed. Calvin is going to be a great receiver in this league for a long time. The things that I can teach him come from experience, being here and doing it. I’m trying to shorten that curve down for him so he can learn it in three or four years, as opposed to Year 8. So, that’s why I’m here. Roddy did that for me. My job is to give it to Calvin, and all of the receivers, as well, Calvin and everybody here. So, I’m just trying to be that big brother, that mentor to give everybody the knowledge that I have so everyone can be successful.”
On what he likes most about working with offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter:
“Personally, first and foremost, just Dirk as a man, I respect Dirk just as who he is outside of being a coach. He’s going to give you opportunities on the field. You can communicate about anything. He’s not just stuck just being like, ‘OK, it’s going to be my way or that’s it because I’m the offensive coordinator.’ He wants everybody to have success and he listens to everybody.”
On how he approaches each offseason at this point in his career:
“Every offseason is pretty much the same. Some offseasons are a little bit different, if I had any injuries or anything like that coming off the season, but this offseason has been great for me. I didn’t have any surgeries or anything that I needed to kind of do. More so, body maintenance. That’s first and foremost. And then I just started working myself back into shape.”
On how it felt to put a helmet on for the first time in the middle of August:
“It really doesn’t matter to me at the end of the day. I’m conditioned for this. Helmet on or helmet off, I can go out there and play the first game without anything, practicing, anything. I can do it. It doesn’t matter. You have to be a professional at the end of the day. I don’t blame it on that because everybody has to go through the same thing I’m going through, so my mindset and mentality is, ‘OK, be the best version of myself, what can I take from this and do my best at it?’”
On how he has mentally prepared for this season given how different in can be due to COVID-19:
“Like I said, I don’t think it will be different for me, personally. Obviously, the testing sites and the things that we have to do each and every day – which is good, safety is first especially for our families and things like that – but for myself, I go home to the same people. I’m away from everybody and I’m just going to do my job. We would love to have fans in the stadium, but if it’s a safety issue, safety first. But, if we’re able to have fans and be able to separate things and have the right amount of distances and things like that or coming in groups, we have to be responsible as fans and as a community and things like that here in Atlanta. Whenever that comes about, it’s just trial and error right now. Everyone’s trying to figure it out because nobody knows nothing right now, really.”
On his thoughts on conferences in college football delaying their seasons and his message to college players going through the unique year:
“I don’t know who withdrew or anything like that. I haven’t really been keeping up with it. I heard something about the Big Ten, but that’s all I know as far as who has withdrawn from it, but my message is at the end of the day, family first and staying healthy. We’re here on a professional level where we don’t have class, we don’t have this, we don’t have to be around a lot of people – especially kids. When you’re 18 or 19 years old, it’s hard to be away from this person or be away from that, but here we have our families that we can go home to and make sure that everybody is staying with the same people. Whereas when you’re in college, you don’t know where somebody is going. It’s just too much of a risk and the team is way, way bigger as far as on the college level compared to the NFL level.”
On if there’s anything he can do or say to WR Calvin Ridley to help him eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in 2020:
“For Calvin, I think he’s going to exceed that. I mean, he can do whatever he wants to do. He’s that type of talent. He has that type of energy, his work ethic, everything is there. It’s just timing. You get your opportunities, you make the best of them throughout the game and the course of the season. But, I don’t think that’s something that – because guys are like ‘I want to get 1,000 yards, I want to get 1,000 yards,’ but if you don’t think about it, I’m pretty sure he could go out there and easily get 1,000 yards.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.