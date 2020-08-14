The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday the team has signed tight end Luke Stocker and offensive lineman Scottie Dill.
Luke Stocker appeared in 15 games with eight starts for the Falcons last season and recorded eight catches for 53 yards after being signed by Atlanta prior to the 2019 season. He was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Tennessee.
Stocker spent six seasons with Tampa Bay and two seasons with the Tennessee Titans before joining the Falcons in 2019. He has recorded 76 receptions for 630 yards and five touchdowns in 114 career games (77 starts) over nine NFL seasons.
Scottie Dill was originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in 53 games with 13 starts in four seasons at Memphis.
