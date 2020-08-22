The Atlanta Falcons have signed offensive lineman Ka’John Armstrong, the team announced Saturday.
Armstrong was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Eastern Michigan product also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Denver Broncos but has not appeared in an NFL game.
The Detroit native appeared in 39 games over four seasons at Eastern Michigan at both guard and offensive tackle. He started nine games at guard as part of an Eagles offense that gained a program-record 5,917 yards in 2016.
