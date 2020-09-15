The Atlanta Falcons have signed offensive lineman John Wetzel from the practice squad to the team’s 53-man roster.
Originally signed by the Oakland Raiders following the 2013 NFL Draft, the fifth-year offensive lineman has spent time with Oakland, Dallas, Indianapolis, Arizona and Atlanta. He has appeared in 42 career games (24 starts), including two games with the Falcons in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.