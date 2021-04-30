The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback A.J. McCarron to a one-year deal, the NFL team announced Friday.
Originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round (164th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft, McCarron has completed 109-of-174 passes (62.6 percent) for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in 17 career games for the Bengals, Raiders and Texans. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback has also appeared in one career postseason game with Cincinnati in 2015, completing 23-of-41 attempts for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
The Alabama product appeared in two games for the Texans in 2020, completing one pass for 20 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.