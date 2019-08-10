The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they have agreed to terms with Brookwood grad and former Georgia State standout Chase Middleton.
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker was a two-year starter and ranks sixth in Panthers history with 191 career tackles, including 8 1/2 tackles for loss, one interception and six pass break-ups in 48 games.
He is also a former Daily Post All-County linebacker during his high school career at Brookwood.
Middleton was signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent and was later waived back in May.
To make room for him, the Falcons waived defensive back Hamp Cheevers.