The Atlanta Falcons have placed safety Chris Cooper on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday.
Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
Cooper spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Falcons practice squad. He was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft.
