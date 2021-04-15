The Atlanta Falcons have released running back Ito Smith, the team announced Thursday.
Smith was originally selected by the Falcons in the fourth round (126th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi.
In three seasons in Atlanta, Smith recorded 175 carries for 689 yards and 55 receptions for 314 yards, and six total touchdowns. The Mobile, Ala., native rushed for 268 yards on 63 carries (4.3 avg.) and one touchdown and registered 17 receptions for 75 yards (4.4 avg.) in 14 games last season.
