The Atlanta Falcons have released offensive lineman Jamon Brown, the club announced Monday night.
Brown was signed by the Falcons in free agency prior to the 2019 season. He appeared in 10 games with nine starts at guard for Atlanta in 2019.
Originally selected by the St. Louis Rams in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Louisville, Brown has appeared in 60 career games (47 starts) over five seasons for the Rams, Giants and Falcons.
