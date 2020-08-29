The Atlanta Falcons have placed defensive end Steven Means on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
Means recorded 14 tackles (seven solo), three tackles for loss and one sack in eight games for the Falcons in 2018 but missed last season due to injury. Originally selected by Tampa Bay in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft, Means has spent time with Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Houston, Philadelphia and Atlanta.
