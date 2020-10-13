The Atlanta Falcons have placed defensive tackle Marlon Davidson on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
Davidson and A.J. Terrell, Atlanta's top two picks in this year's NFL Draft, now have both been on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Terrell was just activated from the list last week.
The Falcons have also signed cornerback Tyler Hall to the active roster and signed linebacker James Burgess to the practice squad.
Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
Davidson was originally selected by the Falcons in the second round (47th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Auburn. The rookie has tallied four total tackles (two solo) and one pass defensed in three games this season.
Hall signed with the Falcons following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wyoming and has spent the first five weeks of the season on the practice squad. He has recorded two special teams tackles in two games in 2020 as a standard practice squad elevation in both Week 3 and Week 5.
Burgess was originally signed by the Miami Dolphins following the 2016 NFL Draft out of Louisville. Burgess has recorded 157 total tackles (100 solo) in 27 career games (21 starts), and posted a career-high 80 total tackles (51 solo) in 10 games (10 starts) for the New York Jets in 2019.
