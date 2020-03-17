The Atlanta Falcons have placed an original-round tender (fifth round) on restricted free agent running back Brian Hill, the club announced Tuesday night.
Last season, Hill saw action in 12 games with two starts, rushing 78 times for 323 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 10 catches for 69 yards and one touchdown.
Hill was originally selected by the Falcons in the fifth round (156th overall) in the 2017 Draft. In his career, he has seen action in 29 games with two career starts, totaling 109 carries for 517 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 13 receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown.
