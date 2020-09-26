The Atlanta Falcons have placed cornerback A.J. Terrell on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and have elevated linebacker Edmond Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster as a Covid replacement.
The Falcons have also elevated cornerbacks Delrick Abrams Jr. and Tyler Hall from the practice squad to the active roster for the Chicago game.
Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
Robinson was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft and has recorded six total tackles (four solo), one pass defensed and seven special teams tackles in 22 career games.
Abrams was originally signed by the Falcons following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Colorado. The rookie spent training camp and the preseason with Atlanta.
Hall was originally signed by the Falcons following the 2020 NFL Draft. The Wyoming product spent training camp and the preseason with Atlanta before spending the first two weeks of the regular season on the practice squad.
According to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, a team can carry up to 55 players on its roster entering a game — up from 53 in past years — by elevating one or two players from its practice squad before 4 p.m. ET on the day before that team's game. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad on the day after the game.
