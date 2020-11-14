AF_20200824_Training-Camp_KD2_9186_16x9web.jpg

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler (56) smiles and laughs at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on Aug. 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch.

 Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have placed defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Fowler signed with the Falcons in March 2020. The six-year vet rookie has started eight games this season and totaled 16 tackles, including three for a loss, 2.0 sacks and six QB hits.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.