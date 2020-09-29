The Atlanta Falcons have placed cornerback Darqueze Dennard on the reserve/injured list with a hamstring injury.
The Falcons have also signed defensive end Austin Edwards to the practice squad and have released LB Deone Bucannon and CB D.J. White from the team’s practice squad.
Dennard has recorded 16 total tackles (10 solo), one interception and one tackle for loss in three games for Atlanta in 2020. The seventh-year cornerback was signed by the Falcons as a free agent in August and has tallied 267 total tackles (193 solo), four interceptions, two forced fumbles and 25 passes defensed in 80 career games (26 starts) for the Bengals and Falcons.
Edwards was originally signed by the Falcons following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ferris State (Mich.) University. The rookie spent training camp, the preseason and the first two weeks of the regular season on Atlanta’s practice squad.
