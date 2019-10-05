The Atlanta Falcons placed punter Matt Bosher on the injured reserve Sunday for a right groin injury, and signed punter Matt Wile to the active roster.
In his nine seasons with the Falcons, Bosher has punted 489 times for 22,346 yards while averaging a franchise-best 45.8 yards per punt (40.5 net average). He has also kicked off 684 times with 383 touchbacks.
Wile was on the Falcons’ active roster for Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts, where he had one punt for 39 yards and had five kickoffs, four being touchbacks.