The Atlanta Falcons are one of three NFL teams not impacted by a player opting out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the 4 p.m. deadline passed Thursday, a total of 66 players around the league opted out of the season. No Falcons were on the list.
Head coach Dan Quinn said Friday he hopes the Falcons’ safety measures made the players feel safe at the Flowery Branch facility.
“I think it was important for all players, especially as they’re going back to the complexes to make sure that the steps were in place,” Quinn said. “A lot of things were like, ‘Man, you guys did a lot to make sure that the guys were safe.’ I think that was really what you’re driven by. This is bigger than football, so just finding ways to say, ‘Can we paint a picture of what it would look like when we’re here at the facility in all of the things other than playing?’ I think that’s clear for a ball player. They know what that looks like.
“It was all of the other surrounding things. So, I think that had an effect on it. But I know that it’s not one size fits all — coaches and players — not just with the ball players but at home too, whether it’s a spouse or children, so many factors go into that.”
The safety concerns made it a much different experience at training camp, but Quinn thinks it has gone well so far.
“It’s good to have the guys back and getting the chance to go through some things,” Quinn said.
Backup plans
With the coronavirus in the equation, the Falcons need solutions to replace players who test positive. They also need an insurance plan if Quinn were to be diagnosed with the virus and forced into quarantine.
That possibility has been discussed already.
“You have to talk about it, No. 1, and then even it can go down a lot of layers,” Quinn said. “So, Jeff Ulbrich would be the one that would be able to take on that role. Certainly Bob Sutton would support him on some of the things needed from game management as well. Each of them have a contingency where you go into it. What about if it’s multiple people and so those are the ones that you get into because it was easy one for one and then what about if both Jeff and I, those are the ones where you get doubled up. That kind of tic tac toe, it took too long so I can give you the first layer.”
The front office also has talked about an emergency list of players if they are needed.
“We have (talked about emergency players). Not as much with the entire staff, but that is something that TD (general manager Thomas Dimitroff) and I have discussed for sure,” Quinn said. “That’s why you want to pull from your own practice squad first because, whether it was from someone else’s practice squad, which sometimes happens, or a player from the street, that process is pretty long. I think you’re looking at two different scenarios. One, for a long-term solution, if someone’s out for the year and you’re looking to add, maybe that’s for a week ahead and looking forward, compared to the short term. You’d really like to fill that through the practice squad. I’m certainly hopeful that between the inactive players and the practice squad that in those scenarios that we’re able to fill from within.”
Secondary look
Atlanta’s situation at cornerback is looking up.
The team’s signing of Darqueze Dennard provides a veteran presence at a youth-filled position.
“Right and fortunately for Queze, he’s from Twiggs County and so to have him back home in the state is good, but he’s got experience both outside and inside so over the next two or three weeks we’ll feature him in both spaces,” Quinn said. “The fact that he’s played nickel, that’s been a big help for us but he’s made his living playing outside. As we are going through it, I think we probably need a few weeks to make sure we got him in the right space and feature him. Certainly glad to have another good player on the team.”
Speaking of youth, first-round A.J. Terrell also looks to play a big role from the start. The former Clemson star, also a Georgia native, has impressed in his brief time with the team.
“I’d say probably the trait that just comes across and as you guys get to be around (Terrell) more you’ll see it, I’d say it’s the competitive fire, the will, the dedication you feel it, the work that he puts in,” Quinn said. “Let’s face it, to come in and play corner not only in our division but in the NFL early on, you better have your game right and the competitive part all together. He has all of those things so that’s the thing that stands apart to me because physically certainly able to and now putting all the whole thing together, that competitiveness that he has. He is just kind of down for fighting especially at the line of scrimmage and that’s certainly something that I know is a part of his game.”
