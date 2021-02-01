The Atlanta Falcons have named Chandler Henley an assistant offensive line coach, the team announced Monday.
Henley has spent the past three seasons (2018-20) as a quality control coach for the Tennessee Titans. Working primarily with the offensive line, Henley helped the Titans finish with the second-ranked rushing attack (168.1 yards per game) and red zone efficiency (75.0 percent) in 2020. Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for a league-high 2,027 yards behind the Titans offensive line, which marked the fifth-most rushing yards in a single season in NFL history and the eighth time a player rushed for more than 2,000 yards in a season in league annals.
Prior to joining the Titans, Henley spent three seasons (2015-17) coaching tight ends at Yale, his alma mater. In 2017, Yale earned a 9-1 record and its first outright Ivy League title since 1980, and Henley helped starting tight end Jaeden Graham receive first-team All-Ivy League honors.
Henley spent three total seasons at Vanderbilt University, starting as an offensive/recruiting graduate assistant (2012-13) and adding assistant quarterback coach to his responsibilities in 2014. During his first two seasons with the Commodores, the team enjoyed its first back-to-back nine-win seasons in school history. While at Vanderbilt, Henley also received a Master of Education in Higher Education Administration.
A native of Littleton, Colo., Henley played wide receiver for Yale (2002-06), recording 110 receptions for 1,609 yards and 11 touchdowns during his career. He led the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns during the Bulldogs' 2006 co-championship season and was awarded the 2006 Carm Cozza Leadership Award.
Following his graduation from Yale and before joining the coaching ranks, Henley worked in sales for International Business Machines Corp. and Google. He also worked as a researcher for NBC's Football Night in America.
