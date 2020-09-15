The Atlanta Falcons have waived offensive lineman Timon Parris from the 53-man roster and released cornerback Josh Hawkins from the practice squad.
The Falcons claimed Parris off waivers from Washington on Sept. 6. He was originally signed by Washington following the 2018 NFL Draft. He has spent the majority of the past two seasons on Washington’s practice squad and has appeared in four career games.
Hawkins has appeared in 32 games over four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. He spent the first week of the 2020 season on the Falcons practice squad after being signed by Atlanta in April.
