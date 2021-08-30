Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) fumbles as he is hit by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Chris Slayton (79) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA — Baker Mayfield led Cleveland on six-play, 75-yard drive in the first quarter to set the tone in a 19-10 win over Atlanta in an NFL preseason game Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Mayfield completed 6 of 10 passes for 113 yards and a 22-yard touchdown to KhaDarel Hodge to stake the Browns (3-0) to an early 7-0 lead. Atlanta (0-3) trailed throughout but eventually closed the gap to 13-10 on a fourth-quarter Josh Rosen touchdown pass (7 yards to Juwan Green), but Cleveland backup Kyle Lauletta threw a touchdown pass of his own, a 10-yarder to Davion Davis, to end the threat. Browns passers combined to complete 29 of 51 for 372 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Rosen, a former first-rounder in his Falcons debut after signing last week, completed 9 of 18 passes for 118 yards and the TD. Feleipe Franks, competing with Rosen for the team's No. 2 quarterback job, was 5 of 8 passing for 66 yards. Starting quarterback Matt Ryan did not play for the third straight preseason game.
