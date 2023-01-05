The Falcons’ once-promising season will conclude on Sunday at 1 p.m. with Atlanta looking to avoid a last-place finish when it hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have locked up their second straight NFC South Division title and the fourth seed in the NFL playoffs.

Atlanta (6-10) ended a four-game losing streak that derailed its season with a 20-19 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Tampa Bay (8-8) clinched the division title by rallying for a 30-24 win over the visiting Carolina Panthers for their second straight win.

