The Falcons’ once-promising season will conclude on Sunday at 1 p.m. with Atlanta looking to avoid a last-place finish when it hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have locked up their second straight NFC South Division title and the fourth seed in the NFL playoffs.
Atlanta (6-10) ended a four-game losing streak that derailed its season with a 20-19 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Tampa Bay (8-8) clinched the division title by rallying for a 30-24 win over the visiting Carolina Panthers for their second straight win.
The Falcons, who are tied with the Carolina Panthers for last place in the division, and the Buccaneers are separated by two games in the standings.
But in reality, the gulf is much greater.
Tampa Bay is using its final regular-season game to prepare for the playoffs, while the Falcons are staring at a fifth straight year of missing them.
Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will be making his fourth career start when he faces seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, who is expected to play despite Tampa Bay being locked into the fourth seed for the playoffs.
Brady is 11-0 all-time against the Falcons, including a 34-28 overtime win in Super Bowl LI in Houston in 2017.
“We can get better at a lot of things, so right now, we plan on playing (Brady),” Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said. “We’ll see how the week goes going forward, but we can get better at a lot of things that we need to work on, and we don't need our foot off the gas.”
Brady is also coming off the best game of his season. He went 34-fof-45 passing for a season-high 434 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to running for another, against the Panthers.
Ridder is also coming off his best performance of the season. He led the first game-winning drive of his young career, guiding the Falcons 72 yards on 11 plays to set up Younghoe Koo’s game-winning 21-yard field goal as time expired.
“We decided to be aggressive and say, ‘let’s trust Desmond and this unit,’” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said.
Ridder went 3-for-3 passing for 41 yards during the drive, with his biggest throw a 14-yard completion to MyCole Pruitt on third-and-7 from Arizona’s 27-yard line with 1:53 to go.
“You want to let them see that you're calm and composed and ready to execute,” Ridder said. “That’s going to filter off to the other guys and they're going to want to execute better. Sometimes it's about being poised. I think guys feel that.”
Ridder went 19-for-26 passing — a career-best 73.1 percent — for 196 yards and a career-best 90.1 passer rating.
Ridder has gone 54-for-85 passing for 484 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in his three starts. His 63.5 percentage completion is slightly higher than Marcus Mariota’s 61.3, and Ridder is the first quarterback in franchise history to record at least 50 completions in his first three starts.
“I like the way he's been operating,” Smith said. “That's three games in a row where I thought in the fourth quarter, when you need him, he's had great poise and demeanor. Shows the trust that we have in him and the offensive unit.”
Still, Ridder will need to continue his progress against the Buccaneers if he’s to convince Smith he’s the quarterback of the future.
Even with a win on Sunday, the Falcons will be picking in the middle of the first round of the NFL Draft, where several highly touted college quarterbacks could be available.
“I don't know what the perfect number is," Smith said. “It's just improvement, functioning — the minimum job requirement is delivering the football. Can he continue to improve? You can cut up stats however you need to, but you want to improve in the passing attack, be more balanced. He's done pretty well situationally.”
Ridder should be helped by the Falcons’ rushing offense that averages 159 yards per game, third-most in the league, which could have success against Tampa Bay’s 15th-ranked run defense (117.4 ypg).
The Falcons rushed for 151 yards on 31 carries — an average of nearly five yards an attempt — in Atlanta’s 24-19 loss at Tampa Bay on Oct. 9. Brady finished 35-for-52 for 352 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the teams’ first meeting.
Against Arizona, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 20 carries, marking the sixth straight game he’s run for more than 50 yards, the longest streak by a rookie in franchise history.
Allgeier, who has rushed for 900 yards and three touchdowns on 186 carries, is just the second rookie in franchise history to rush for at least 900 yards and three rushing touchdowns, joining William Andrews in 1979.
“He’s been an amazing spark for us man,” Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said of Allgeier. “Whenever we needed a play on offense, his number kept coming up. Whether it's in the screen game, run game or making stuff happen after contact. I think he just epitomizes what this team is about. Toughness. Grit. I know he’ll have a really, really bright future.”
Rookie Drake London had five receptions for 47 yards, giving him 66 catches for 746 yards and four touchdowns. He surpassed Calvin Ridley, who had 64 catches in 2018, for the second-most receptions by a rookie in team history, trailing only Kyle Pitts, who had 68 last year.
London, however, is the first rookie in franchise history to record at least 65 receptions, 740 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns, as well as the first rookie in franchise history with at least five receptions in at least four consecutive games.
“We know that we can't be in the playoffs this year, but what we talked about is that we want to finish these last two games strong,” Ridder said. “Finish it for something good for the future.”
