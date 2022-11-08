Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota found the biggest culprit in the Falcons’ 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
“Really when it comes down to it, we’ve just got to be better on third down,” he said. “They had some things on defense, got some free hitters, and that's on me, I've got to do a better job with protections. This game’s always going to be won and lost on third down.”
The Falcons weren’t bad on third down against the Chargers. They converted 5 of 11 third-down conversions, a 45.5 percent rate that falls in line with their 45.1 percent (50 of 111) success rate for the season, which is seventh-best in the NFL.
“Usually what it comes down to is third down,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “We made some adjustments but obviously we didn’t make enough plays.”
For a team like the Falcons, who owns the league’s worst passing offenses (157.2 ypg) and passing defense (300.0 ypg), possessions are paramount.
That’s because the Falcons’ run-oriented offense is at its best when it goes on time consuming drives. The Falcons have a better chance at moving the ball three of four yards at times, not in large chunks like the pass-happy Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, who average nearly twice as many passing yards per game as Atlanta.
“When you’re not converting these third downs, and on the flip side they’re getting these long drives and they make the plays when they need to, unfortunately you're going to find yourself on the losing end,” Mariota said.
By comparison, the Chargers went 8 for 16 on their third-down conversions, an impressive 50 percent, well above their season average of 41.8 percent.
Fortunately for the Falcons, they’ll get a chance to fix their third-down woes against the Carolina Panthers when the teams meet in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday.
The Panthers are worst in the league in converting third downs, succeeding just 26.7 percent (28 of 105) of the time.
When the Falcons pulled out a 37-34 overtime win over the Panthers less than two weeks ago, the Falcons went 6 for 12 (50 percent) on third down, compared to the Panthers’ 38.5 percent (5 for 13).
Carolina was even worse in its last game, as the Panthers went 2 for 8 (25 percent) on third down in a 42-21 loss to Cincinnati, which went 6 of 10 on third down.
The Falcons will look a bit different when they face the Panthers for the second time this season.
Left guard Matt Hennessy injured his knee against the Chargers and won’t be available when the Falcons (4-5) look to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) atop the NFC South Division standings.
Hennessy was making his first start of the season in place of starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson, who was put on injured reserve before the Los Angeles game. Colby Gossett will likely replace Hennessy against the Panthers.
The Panthers will likely be the same team that faced the Falcons on Oct. 30.
PJ Walker, who threw for a career-high 317 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the teams’ first meeting, will get the start after interim coach Steve Wilks considered benching him this week after his abysmal performance against the Bengals on Sunday.
Walker was replaced by Baker Mayfield after going 3-for-10 passing for just nine yards and two interceptions for a 0.0 quarterback rating. Mayfield went 14-for-20 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns and a 126 quarterback rating over the final two quarters.
“PJ will be the starting quarterback this week. We’ll move forward with this particular game. And we’ll see exactly how things go from there,” Wilks said. “I just felt like in short, giving him the opportunity to go back the game plan we’re gonna put together and what he did against them before. Hopefully, we can get a spark on offense.”
