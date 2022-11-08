NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) passes over Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Christian Covington (95) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 6, 2022.

 Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota found the biggest culprit in the Falcons’ 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

“Really when it comes down to it, we’ve just got to be better on third down,” he said. “They had some things on defense, got some free hitters, and that's on me, I've got to do a better job with protections. This game’s always going to be won and lost on third down.”

