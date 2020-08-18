The Atlanta Falcons are hopeful a change of scenery, in particular a different offensive plan, will bring out the best in Hayden Hurst. The team’s new tight end thinks it will.
Hurst was acquired in a March trade with the Baltimore Ravens, who picked up Atlanta’s second- and fifth-round picks in the deal. The move made sense for the Ravens, with their loaded tight end room, and for the Falcons, who landed a fourth-round pick and a potential breakout star at tight end in Hurst in return.
Hurst was used heavily as a blocker in Baltimore’s powerful rushing attack, while fellow tight end Mark Andrews was the most targeted receiver on the roster with 64 catches for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Hurst, 26, had a modest 43 catches for 512 yards and three TDs in his two seasons with Baltimore, which drafted him in the 2018 first round. He figures to build on those numbers greatly as the lead tight end in Atlanta.
“It’s two totally different offenses,” Hurst said of comparing Baltimore to Atlanta. “Everything revolves around (quarterback and reigning NFL MVP) Lamar (Jackson) and it’s kind of a run-heavy system in Baltimore, and they’re really good at those power schemes and gap schemes and moving guys and kind of reducing guys to gaps. Here it’s a little bit more pass-heavy. It kind of caters to what I did in college (at South Carolina) a little bit better. I think I’m going to be able to use my size and speed, find these voids in the zone, help get (Julio Jones) open and try to get the attention of the safety using my speed up the field. I think it’s exactly what I was doing in college and I’m pretty damn excited about it.”
The Falcons are, too. They gave up a second-round pick because they liked the potential of Hurst, and his mix of speed and size (6-foot-5, 265 pounds), and felt he was a good replacement for Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper, who departed in free agency after a big 2019 season.
Atlanta’s coaches finally got to see their new acquisition in pads this week.
“(Hurst) is an every-down tight end,” Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said at camp. “He’s over 260 pounds. He’s really urgent, really tough. My experience so far in practice is like this is a guy that puts in work. So far, when you see a player at that level working as hard as he is, he’s going to fit in just fantastic with this group. The work ethic, the toughness, it’s all there. So, we’re excited to see him, not just as a pass-catcher, but as an every-down tight end for us.”
More development as a receiver excites Hurst, an intriguing player with an interesting background. He played two years of baseball in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization after being drafted out of the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla., then played three years at South Carolina after joining the program as a walk-on.
He caught 92 passes for 1,175 yards his final two years with the Gamecocks. If things go well in Atlanta, he could get close to those numbers in one season as part of a stacked Falcons offense that features the tight end in the passing game.
“I think it starts on the outside. Julio’s going to be a first ballot hall of famer, so he gets a lot of attention, safety help over the top,” Hurst said. “You’ve got (Calvin Ridley) in the slot and he’s going to do his thing. It just opens up the defense for me. If can use my speed and athleticism, I’m definitely going to get open on linebackers and be physical on safeties, so there’s going to be a lot of singled up stuff for me. I’ve just got to keep doing my job and I think there’s going to be a lot of balls coming my way.
“In another sense, me playing fast and playing vertical can maybe get some attention from the safety as well and maybe free up those other guys. That’s what me and (Jones) were talking about today. That’s just what I have to do is play fast and help the other guys out.”
Quinn has seen some of Hurst’s strengths already.
“The one thing that when you watch Hayden from college and even at Baltimore was his ability to run seam routes,” Quinn said. “So, there’s a certain knack and technique that goes along with that. How do you work a guy out of the seam and break back in to go catch passes? He has a really big catching radius where he can go up and grab it. So, those are things with his speed, he’s really good at running vertical routes.”
Hurst’s skill set is different than other tight ends Ryan has played with, the quarterback said. Hurst hopes those talents manifest with a breakout NFL season.
“For me, it starts with my speed,” Hurst said. “I’m 6-5, 265 and a lot of guys don’t understand how quickly I can move around. I think I’m able to get up on safeties kind of quick. And then the way Matt throws the ball where I’m able to use my size as well to box those guys out, make those big boy catches. I’ve been doing that since college really well. I did it in Baltimore a little bit. I think that’s one of the things I think I’ll do really well this year just the way I move guys off the line and use my size and use my speed.”
Hurst said he has become more comfortable with the Atlanta playbook, which has allowed him to play faster. He worked closely with quarterback Matt Ryan on the offense before on-field work began, and he is ready to see what the tandem can produce when games begin in September.
“(Ryan’s) just such a professional,” Hurst said. “Being around a guy like that who knows the playbook like he does and approaches every single day as serious as possible, you can feed off stuff like that. It helps me in my routine to get going because I know Matt’s going to be prepared, so I know I need to be prepared and at my best because he’s counting on me, this offense is counting on me. I love that kind of stuff. It makes me kind of live up to the hype and everything. I’m just excited as heck to be here.”
