The Atlanta Falcons have hired former Cleveland Browns assistant Joe Whitt Jr. as secondary coach, the club confirmed Thursday afternoon.
Whitt spent the 2019 season as the Browns’ defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator, helping the team finish with the No. 7 pass defense in the NFL. Cleveland allowed just 216.9 passing yards per game last season, and its interception rate of 2.73 percent was sixth-best in the league. Atlanta allowed 244.9 passing yards this season, ranking 22nd in the NFL.
Before his hire in Cleveland, Whitt coached for the Green Bay Packers from 2008 to 2018. He also served as defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator in Green Bay. He worked previously for Atlanta in 2007 as assistant defensive backs coach during the short tenure of Bobby Petrino.
Whitt, 41, has college coaching experience at Louisville, The Citadel and his alma mater, Auburn, where he was a walk-on wide receiver. He went to Auburn High School and grew up in the area while his father, Joe Whitt Sr., was a longtime college coach at Auburn. Whitt Sr. coached at Auburn for 25 years and spent an additional nine years there as assistant athletic director for fundraising.
