Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and kicker Younghoe Koo have been named to the 2021 Pro Bowl.
It marks the second Pro Bowl selection of Jarrett’s career — the former Rockdale County star also earned the honor last season. It is the first Pro Bowl selection for Koo, who was also named a starter.
In his sixth season with Atlanta, Jarrett has tallied 48 total tackles (25 solo), 4.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits and one fumble recovery and has helped the Falcons limit opponents to 104.7 rushing yards per game, good for ninth in the NFL in 2020.
Jarrett leads all NFC defensive tackles in quarterback pressures – sacks, hurries and knockdowns – with 26, while his 17 quarterback hits rank second among NFC defensive tackles. Only Chicago’s Akiem Hicks (19) has more. According to Pro Football Focus, Jarrett is the sixth-highest rated interior defender in the NFL this season with an 81.9 grade.
In his first full season with the Falcons, Koo has set single-season franchise records for made field goals (35) and field goals of at least 50 yards (eight) in 2020. He has made 35-of-36 field goal attempts (97.2 percent) for 133 points, including 8-of-8 on attempts of at least 50 yards.
Dating back to Week 4, Koo has made 27 consecutive field goals – the longest streak in a single season in franchise history and the second-longest streak of consecutive field goals made overall in team history. He leads the NFL in points scored (133), made field goals (35), is tied for the most field goals of at least 50 yards (eight) and is the only kicker to attempt at least five field goals of 50-plus yards without a miss this season.
