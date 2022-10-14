The Atlanta Falcons might be catching the San Francisco 49ers at the opportune time, as their top-ranked defense will likely be without several standouts when it takes the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.
San Francisco ranks first in total defense, allowing just 249.2 yards per game, and is tied for first in scoring defense, yielding just 12.2 points per game. It’s also second in rushing defense and third in passing defense, and no team has dropped opposing quarterbacks more than the 49ers and their 21 sacks.
But those gaudy statistics were put up by a unit that included defensive end Nick Bosa, safety Jimmy Ward and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who all could be watching Sunday’s game from the sideline after all three were injured in the win over the Panthers in their last game.
Moseley’s season is over after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, while Ward underwent surgery to repair his broken left hand on Tuesday and is doubtful to face the Falcons. Bosa, who is tied for the league lead with six sacks, exited against the Panthers after injuring his groin. Ward and Bosa didn’t practice on Wednesday.
Still, San Francisco (3-2) is in first place in the NFC West Division that has three teams with losing records.
The 49ers can’t be taken lightly by the Falcons (2-3), who struggled mightily in their loss to Tampa Bay this past Sunday, their first game without Cordarrelle Patterson, who was one of the league’s best running backs. But he’s on injured reserve with a knee injury that will sideline him for at least the next three games.
“We know it’s going to be a physical game,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “We’re excited about it.”
It will be imperative that the Falcons don’t solely rely on their running game, which rushed for 151 yards against Tampa Bay behind quarterback Marcus Mariota’s seven carries for 61 yards and Tyler Allegeir’s 13 rushes for 45 yards. Caleb Huntley added 34 yards on eight carries.
The Falcons were shut out for the first three quarters, largely because of their passing game. Mariota went 14-for-25 for 147 yards and a touchdown. But by the time Atlanta started moving the ball, it was too little, too late.
Tight end Kyle Pitts, who has 10 receptions on 22 targets for 150 yards and no touchdowns this season, might miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Pitts did return to practice Wednesday.
His absence would place more of a burden on rookie first-round pick Drake London, who had four catches for 35 yards against Tampa Bay, giving him 22 receptions for 266 yards and two TDs this season. Mariota will also look for Olamide Zaccheaus, whose two catches for 39 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay gave him 12 receptions for 213 yards and two scores through five games.
“Being able to be better on first and second down, create rhythm, move the chains, that’s when this offense starts to get going,” Mariota, who’s completing 57.7 percent of his passes for 926 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions, said. “If we can do a better job on first and second down I think we will find ways to improve.”
Mariota will be opposed by Jimmy Garoppolo, who wasn’t expected to start for the San Francisco 49ers until he was forced into the lineup after Trey Lance suffered a broken right ankle in the second game of the season.
Garoppolo has gone 2-1 as a starter, completing 60.7 percent of his passes for 857 yards with five touchdowns and an interception.
He’s made life miserable for home teams. He’s gone 19-7 in road starts since 2017, making him one of three active quarterbacks — along with Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes — to own at least a .700 winning percentage during that span.
He’ll look to get the ball to receiver Deebo Samuel, who leads the team in receptions (20), yards (266) and receiving touchdowns (2), in addition to being second on the team in rushing yards (125) and rushing touchdowns (1).
Jeff Wilson Jr. has rushed for 375 yards and two scores, taking over for Elijah Mitchell, who was put on injured reserve after injuring his knee in a season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears. The team features former Falcon Tevin Coleman, who amassed 67 yards in the win against the Panthers this past Sunday.
“We know it’s going to be a challenge,” Atlanta tight end Anthony Firkser said. “They are a good team and doing well.”
