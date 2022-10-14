The Atlanta Falcons might be catching the San Francisco 49ers at the opportune time, as their top-ranked defense will likely be without several standouts when it takes the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.

San Francisco ranks first in total defense, allowing just 249.2 yards per game, and is tied for first in scoring defense, yielding just 12.2 points per game. It’s also second in rushing defense and third in passing defense, and no team has dropped opposing quarterbacks more than the 49ers and their 21 sacks. 

