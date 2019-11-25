After looking like one of the NFL’s best teams for two straight weeks, the Atlanta Falcons’ momentum came to a crashing halt Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta, on the heels of dominant wins over the Saints and Panthers, struggled in a 35-22 loss to the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers, looking nothing like the team that won its previous two games by a margin of 55-12.
The players and coaches won’t have to stew over the loss for long with a Thanksgiving night game at MBS against the rival New Orleans Saints. The game will be televised nationally by NBC.
“I’ll be ready to go,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said. “I think some games are like (the Tampa Bay loss). That’s part of playing in this league. Sometimes they get after you, and (Sunday) was like that. I’ll be sore (Monday) for sure, but I recover quickly, and I have a good plan for Thursday night games to get myself ready and back ready to play. I’ll be ready to go on Thursday.”
Ryan has good reason to be sore.
He was sacked six times and Tampa Bay had 13 quarterback hits. He completed 23 of 46 passes for 271 yards and no touchdowns with one interception against one of the league’s shakiest pass defenses.
The pressure allowed by the Atlanta offensive line fueled that rough outing.
“They were not doing anything special (to get to Ryan),” Falcons offensive guard Jamon Brown said. “You have to tip your hat to them, that’s a good football team we played (Sunday). Unfortunately, we did not make the plays we needed to with our offensive line, didn’t do a good job protecting our quarterbacks. This is definitely something we will take a look at moving forward for Thursday.”
A lack of a running game against Tampa’s stout run defense didn’t help, either. With the injured Devonta Freeman out, running backs Qadree Ollison and Brian Hill combined for 17 rushes for 34 yards, a measly 2 yards per carry.
Not threatened by the run, Tampa Bay went hard after Ryan.
“We knew in the run game, one of the strengths of their team was their run defense, so we knew that part,” Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said. “You’d have to win some hard yards and move on some. We didn’t get much going in that space. And then to the second half, to fall behind, I’ve talked to you about that before. That’s when you’re totally out of balance and when you can tee it off and go, but not to the standard of the level that’s acceptable for us for sure.”
The defense wasn’t able to repeat its success from the previous two weeks, when it held Drew Brees and the Saints to nine points and the Panthers to three. Tampa Bay rushed for 133 yards (3.9 per carry), including some hurtful scrambles from Jameis Winston (eight rushes, 38 yards).
But the real damage was done by Winston’s 313 passing yards and a huge game from Chris Godwin, who caught seven passes for 184 yards and two scores, including a 71-yarder. That long first-quarter TD helped squash the momentum Atlanta had from intercepting Winston twice early in the game.
“Getting the turnover early I thought was going to be big and then a big key to it,” Quinn said. “The explosive pass (to Godwin) that went for the touchdown, I thought that was one, any time you give up a big explosive play, you want to know the reason why. I thought a couple of the seam plays certainly looked like to me to be kind of daggers that certainly hurt us.
“I thought on third downs, having opportunities to get some stops where (Winston) scrambled around, ran for a first down in the second half, I thought we didn’t get a chance to recover after some of those. I thought the big explosive plays, certainly to Godwin down the seam, I thought was one of the real factors in the game.”
The defense has to rebound quickly with the high-powered Saints and their offensive stars. Atlanta shut Brees and company down in New Orleans, but that doesn’t happen often with an offense that also features one of the NFL’s top receivers in Michael Thomas and one of its top running backs in Alvin Kamara, a Norcross grad.
New Orleans is on the same short week as Atlanta, though the NFC South-leading Saints (9-2) are coming off a win, 34-31 over the Panthers.
“It’s something that you can’t control, the league controls that,” Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett said. “Complaining about it won’t change anything, so you have to look at it as an opportunity to play on Thanksgiving and put on a good show for a lot of fans.”
Showing well, for the home fans and a national TV audience, is the goal for the Falcons, who will be playing mostly for pride in their final five games of the season. The loss to Tampa Bay virtually eliminated any hopes of reaching the playoffs, along with ending the chance of finishing with a winning record.
Fans may be okay with Atlanta sliding down the stretch and improving its NFL Draft status, but the players want to perform more like they did in their two-game winning streak and less like they did in the stinker against Tampa Bay.
“We’re professionals,” Ryan said. “Any chance we get to go out there and compete and play the way the game’s supposed to be played and the way that we’re capable of, to me, that’s part of being in this league, and having that professional pride and a mindset to go out there and deliver your best performance week in and week out regardless of what’s going on is the mindset that I have. I go out there to play to win, and I know that it doesn’t look good for us right now, but at the same time, it doesn’t make a difference. When you line up and they blow the whistle and you’ve got to go, you’ve got to play to win and play the way you’re capable of playing regardless of what’s going on.”