On what promises to be a stacked Atlanta Falcons offense, a pair of second-year offensive linemen are expected to take a step forward in their play this season.
Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary, both first-round picks in 2019, are critical pieces in front of franchise quarterback Matt Ryan and top free agent acquisition Todd Gurley at running back. The team hopes its longterm plans for both begin to pay off when the NFL season begins.
Both have looked good in the early stages of training camp after an odd offseason impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Usually (Year 2) is when you see a big push in terms of where a player can go to from rookie year into second year,” Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said. “Often, that’s the case with linemen, both offensive and defensive linemen. Physically, both are doing well. They both had things that they wanted to work on through the offseason. Some of it technique-related and that will come over the next few weeks, but I would say the system, the speed with which they can now play and process is so much faster from when they started.
“In Chris’ case, having the ability to come back for those few games at the end, that was an important part of his development because it’s now not just a one half of one game. So, having a second half of that season was a big push for him. For Kaleb, he worked incredibly hard this offseason on a number of the things that he had identified, along with Chris. So, both guys are doing well and are off to a good start.”
The two young linemen’s first NFL season had plenty of ups and downs.
Lindstrom, picked 14th overall out of Boston College, worked his way into the rotation at offensive guard as a rookie, then injured his foot in Week 1. He didn’t come back until December, when he got a late-season taste of an NFL regular season. He started four games after his recovery from the injury.
Medical issues also impacted McGary’s rookie season, not during the season but during an important preparation time. The former Washington Huskies standout missed nearly a month just before the season after heart surgery. Upon his return, he was immediately plugged back in at right tackle, where he started all 16 games and showed great potential in the run game and in pass protection.
Lindstrom and McGary man the right side of the Falcons’ line that likely will start fellow first-round picks Alex Mack at center, James Carpenter at left guard and Jake Matthews at left tackle. With both healthy, Atlanta is eager to see their progression in live action.
“(McGary) and Chris (Lindstrom) were almost opposite where Kaleb missed most of training camp and he came back for the last preseason game to play some plays,” Quinn said. “Then, we kind of just baptized by fire, so to speak, where he had to learn some lessons on the job. Chris was able to do the entire training camp and go into the season as a starter and then the first game he got knocked out. A little different in terms of the learning curve in how they went about it, but both of them had one and I think that’s natural as a first-year player, whether you’re an offensive lineman, quarterback, wideout, the speed is different.
“The attention to detail on the specifics is different and such a big factor. Those are some of the things the guys are learning. From a coaching side, it’s not one size fits all. People learn at different paces and in different ways. So, those are things that, in a short time, we’re going to try to figure out as fast as we can.”
