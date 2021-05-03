NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

Sep 27, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs against Chicago Bears linebacker Barkevious Mingo (50) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

 Dale Zanine

The Atlanta Falcons have exercised wide receiver Calvin Ridley’s fifth-year option, the NFL team announced Monday morning.

Ridley, Atlanta's first-round pick in 2018, has seen action in 44 games and has made 30 starts, while totaling 217 receptions for 3,061 yards and 26 touchdowns. The Alabama product tallied single-season career-highs in receptions (90) and receiving yards (1,374) with nine touchdown catches in 15 games in 2020.

Ridley has recorded the most receptions (217), receiving yards (3,061) and touchdown receptions (26) through a player’s first three seasons in franchise history.

