The Atlanta Falcons have released safety Ricardo Allen and defensive end Allen Bailey. Additionally, quarterback Kurt Benkert has been waived.
Allen was originally selected by the Falcons in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Purdue. A four-time team captain, Allen appeared in 77 games (76 starts) while totaling 338 total tackles (243 solo), 11 interceptions and 26 passes defensed over six seasons in Atlanta. In 2019, Allen was named the Atlanta Falcons nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. The Daytona Beach, Fla., native recorded 25 total tackles (18 solo), two interceptions, one tackle for loss and five passes defensed in 12 games last season.
Bailey appeared in 31 games (nine starts) and recorded 41 total tackles (22 solo), 2.5 sacks and six tackles for loss in two seasons in Atlanta. The 10-year NFL veteran has tallied 248 total tackles (164 solo), 22.0 sacks and 40 tackles for loss since entering the NFL in 2011.
Benkert was originally signed by the Falcons as a college free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft out of Virginia. The Cape Coral, Fla., native spent two seasons (2018, 2020) on the Falcons’ practice squad and one season (2019) on the reserve/injured list.
