Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith is concerned what the narrative about his team is after it gave up 17 unanswered points to end the game in its 27-26 loss to the visiting New Orleans Saints on Saturday.

"You'll continue to write our obituary," he told the media. “Who cares? We have 16 games. You buried us in May. Bury us again. We don't care. We'll get back to work."

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.