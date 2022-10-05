Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles is concerned.
His Buccaneers were futile against stopping Kansas City’s rushing attack on Sunday, as the Chiefs ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 37 attempts, an average of more than five years per carry.
The Buccaneers’ inability to stop the run against the Chiefs was glaring for a team that had been one of the best at stopping it since Bowles arrival in 2019.
In his first three seasons as Tampa Bay’s defensive coordinator and through his first four games as head coach, the Buccaneers have allowed about 84 rushing yards per game, a total of 4,470 yards that are nearly 600 fewer than any other team over a 53-game span.
A week after getting gashed by the Chiefs, the Buccaneers (2-2) welcome the Atlanta Falcons (2-2), who are fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (168) and total rushing yards (672), on Sunday at 1 p.m.
“Their run schemes are outstanding, probably one of the tops in the league,” Bowles said of Atlanta, which is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, tied for sixth in the league. “They've got a lot of pieces and the offensive line is very tough, so they've been running the ball on everybody. And considering how we played on Sunday, it’s going to be a tough task.”
The Buccaneers’ job might have gotten a little easier when the teams play for sole possession of first place in the NFC South Division.
Cordarrelle Patterson, who’s the NFL’s fourth-leading rusher with 340 yards, was placed on injured reserve after undergoing minor knee surgery on Monday. He’s out for at least the next four games.
But seeing how the Falcons imposed their will throughout a 23-20 win over Cleveland on Sunday, Atlanta showed its rushing attack is more than just a one-man show.
With Patterson’s knee injury slowing him to just 38 yards and a first-quarter touchdown on nine carries, Caleb Huntley and rookie Tyler Allgeier took over.
The duo combined to rush for 140 yards on 20 carries — and average of seven yards an attempt — as the Falcons ran for 202 yards on 35 carries against the Browns.
The Falcons were so confident they could run the ball they ran the ball on 14 straight plays after Marcus Mariota threw an interception midway through the third quarter.
“If they’re covering some of our play-action passes, some of our immediate game, we had opportunities to run the football,” Mariota, who went 7-for-19 passing for 138 yards and an interception against Cleveland, said. “We leaned on our guys up front. Our backfield was unbelievable. Young guys stepping up and making big plays.”
Huntley, an undrafted free agent who spent last season on the practice squad, was signed to the active roster on Monday after running for 56 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries against the Browns.
“When I went in first play, I already had that chip on my shoulder to do whatever I needed to do get the team on the right foot,” Huntley said. “Like I said before, we were kind of stifled but once I got in, I was like ‘okay, let’s go. We got to do this, we got to get this dub’ and after those couple of runs, I just got happy and stayed with it.”
Huntley will team with Allgeier, a fifth-round pick out of BYU, who 10 carries for 84 yards, while converted cornerback Avery Williams, who had one carry for 21 yards against Cleveland, will also see his role increased while Patterson is sidelined.
“I don’t care who’s out there because I believe in everybody we put up on game day,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “I’m really proud of these guys. That was a really good team win. That’s what we pride ourselves on. We’re a team. We got contributions from all over the place.”
And that includes the offensive line, which bullied the Browns’ defensive front all afternoon.
Smith singled out the play of right guard Chris Lindstrom, the team’s first-round pick in 2019 who has blossomed into key component of the running game, while remaining excellent protecting Mariota. He allowed just a single quarterback pressure in 20 pass-block attempts against the Browns.
“There's always work to be done and you try to be objective, but Chris is playing really good football for us,” Smith said. “But we've got to keep it up because this a really good run defense we are about to play in Tampa.”
The Buccaneers are ranked 12th in the NFL in run defense (106.8 yards per game), 14th in pass defense (214.3 yards per game) and eighth in total defense (321.0 yards per game). After holding the Dallas Cowboys to three points to open the season, Tampa Bay has given up more points than it did the week before in each of their past three games, including getting shredded in 41-31 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
“We got our butts kicked,” Bowles said.
The emergence of the Falcons, who will be looking for their first three-game winning streak since closing the 2019 season with four straight victories, shows the team’s change in offensive philosophy is working.
The Falcons were a pass-heavy offense under Matt Ryan, a former MVP and four-time Pro Bowler who guided Atlanta to a Super Bowl before being traded to the Colts this past offseason. But in Ryan’s 14th and final season in Atlanta last year, the Falcons ranked next-to-last in the NFL with 85.4 rushing yards per game and 30th overall at 3.69 yards per carry.
The Falcons completed the transition to becoming a run-first offense by with the free-agent signing of Mariota, who spent the previous two seasons backing up Derek Carr in Las Vegas.
Mariota has thrown just 98 passes, the fewest among all quarterbacks who have started all four games this season. But his 30 carries and 95 yards each rank sixth among quarterbacks through four games.
By comparison, Ryan had 40 carries all of last season (17 games) and less than that in each of the previous 10 seasons.
“Mariota does a good job of running the offense,” Bowles said. “They have a lot of pieces to use.”
