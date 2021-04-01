The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed defensive end Steven Means to a one-year deal and signed offensive lineman Josh Andrews and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard to one-year deals, the team announced Thursday afternoon.
Means set single-season career-highs in total tackles (38), sacks (3.0), quarterback hits (six) and forced fumbles (two) in 16 games with 11 starts at defensive end for the Falcons in 2020. The 6-foot-3, 263-pound defensive end has appeared in 49 games with 15 starts and has tallied 64 total tackles (36 solo), 6.0 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss and three forced fumbles over five NFL seasons with the Buccaneers, Eagles, and Falcons.
During his time with the Falcons, Means has been heavily involved in giving back to the City of Atlanta. As a member of the Falcons player-led social justice committee since 2018, Means was a driving force behind the committee’s work to educate local high school athletes about the importance of voting and encourage them to volunteer as poll workers on Election Day this past fall. He has also spearheaded multiple police ride-alongs for teammates and mentored teens through the Boys & Girls Club. For his work on and off the field, Means was named the Falcons nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2020.
Andrews appeared in 15 games for the New York Jets in 2020, starting three at right guard and one at left guard. The 6-foot-2, 298-pound offensive lineman has appeared in 40 games with four starts over five NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, and Jets. The Oregon State product was originally signed by the Eagles following the 2014 NFL Draft.
Bullard appeared in six games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 after spending the first half of the season on the Cardinals’ practice squad. The 6-foot-3, 296-pound pro has played in 61 career games with the Bears, Cardinals, and Seahawks, recording 95 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble. The Florida alum was originally drafted by Chicago in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2016 Draft.
