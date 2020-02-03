The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday they will not pursue negotiations with Vic Beasley, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 18.
“As we continue to craft our 2020 roster, we’d like to thank Vic for five years of effort on behalf of our organization,” Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said.
Beasley completed his fifth season with the organization in 2019, playing in 78 games with 60 starts over that span. Drafted eighth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Clemson, Beasley totaled 156 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 37.5 sacks and 46 quarterback hits in his five seasons with the Falcons. He also added 12 passes defensed and 11 forced fumbles.
He finished 2019 with 42 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss and eight sacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.