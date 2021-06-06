The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a trade that will send wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Sunday afternoon.
Atlanta receives 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round draft picks for Jones, a first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. The Titans also receive Atlanta’s 2023 sixth-round selection.
Atlanta traded its first-round pick (27th), second and third-round picks in 2011 as well as first and fourth-round picks in 2012 to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the sixth overall pick to select the Alabama wideout in 2011. In 10 seasons in Atlanta, Jones played in 135 games catching 848 passes for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns.
“Julio Jones will always be part of the Falcons story, having set numerous records and creating many great memories for all our fans, including me, since the day we drafted him," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement on the trade. "He has been a fixture on our team for almost half the time I have owned the Falcons. As we both move in another direction, I’m deeply grateful for what Julio has done for our team and what he has meant to our city and, in my mind, he will always be part of the Falcons family. I wish him nothing but the best in Tennessee and throughout his life.”
A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, two time All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2010s, Jones leaves the Falcons as the club's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and 100-yard games (57). He also owns team records for single-season receptions (136) and receiving yards (1,871) as well as the single-game record for receiving yards (300).
The 32-year-old caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns in nine games in 2020. His low production was a byproduct of injuries.
Jones joins A.J. Brown as wideouts on a Titans team that features bruising running back Derrick Henry. Brown has actively been campaigning over social media for Tennessee to acquire his "idol" Jones. Henry led the league in rushing with 2,027 yards and added 17 touchdowns in 2020, earning Offensive Player of the Year honors.
"It takes some of the tension off of me and with Derrick (Henry) and Ryan (Tannehill) with Anthony (Firkser)," Brown said. "Having another dominant guy on the other side, everybody has to be honest. Now, you don't know who's going to hold who. I may get CB1 or Julio may get CB1. But whoever gets CB2, (that cornerback) is going to be in trouble. It's going to be fun."
After ESPN first broke the news of the impending trade, Brown took a bow on social media Sunday for his efforts, writing "I need my commission from them recruiting videos @Titans."
Brown had 70 receptions for 1,075 yards with 11 touchdowns in 14 games last season.
The Titans saw two of their top pass catchers from 2020 exit in free agency, as wide receiver Corey Davis (65 receptions) signed with the New York Jets and tight end Jonnu Smith (41) joined the New England Patriots.
Jones has three years left on his contract, including $15.3 million for the 2021 season and $11.51 million for 2022 and 2023. His salary cap hit for 2021 is $23.1 million.
Calvin Ridley will become the No. 1 wideout on Atlanta with the departure of Jones. The Falcons picked up the fifth-year option on Ridley last month.
Ridley, 26, was a first-round pick in 2018 (26th overall) and set career highs with 90 receptions for 1,374 yards last season, adding nine touchdowns in 15 games. He has 217 receptions for 3,061 yards and 26 touchdowns in 44 games (30 starts) with the Falcons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.