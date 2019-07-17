The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday night they have agreed to a four-year contract extension with linebacker Deion Jones.
The new contract, reportedly for $57 million, follows up the team’s Monday deal with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett for four years and $68 million.
Jones has played in 37 games with 35 starts since being drafted by the Falcons in the second round of the 2016 Draft. Jones quickly showed that he was a force to be reckoned with during his rookie year. That season, he played in 15 games with 13 starts and tied for the team lead with 106 total tackles (75 solo). Jones also added three interceptions, two touchdowns, two quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 11 passes defensed in his rookie season.
In his second year in the league, Jones was named to his first career Pro Bowl after tallying a career-best 138 tackles (91 solo), three interceptions, one sack, six tackles for loss and nine passes defensed. Last season, Jones only saw action in six games, after he injured his foot in Week 1.
After his return to action for the final five games of the season, he recorded 53 tackles (34 solo), two interceptions (one touchdown), one sack, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and one tackle for loss. His 297 total tackles are the sixth most in franchise history through a player's first three seasons.