The Atlanta Falcons have signed one-year contract extensions with punter Ryan Allen and kicker Younghoe Koo.
Allen joined the Falcons on Nov. 4 and played in the final eight games of the 2019 season. He punted 28 times for 1,172 yards while averaging 41.9 yards per kick. Allen dropped 14 punts inside the 20-yard line with three touchbacks and a 59-yard long punt. The seven-year NFL vet was particularly effective on plus-50 punts. Allen had 10 punts from the opponent’s side of the field and placed eight of those kicks inside the 10-yard line while another five were downed inside the five-yard line.
The Louisiana Tech alum spent his first six seasons with the New England Patriots where he won three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, LIII). Allen played in 96 games, logging 409 punts for 18,526 yards and a 45.3 yard average (40.2 net) while placing 153 kicks inside the 20.
Koo joined the Falcons on Oct. 29 and played in eight games, converting 23 of 26 field goal attempts (88.5 percent) and 15 of 16 extra points. He led the NFL with 84 points over the final eight weeks of the season. Koo was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice, including his Falcons’ debut in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. In the season finale, he converted all five of his field goal attempts which is tied for the second-most in a single game in franchise history was the first time since 2017 (Matt Bryant) that a Falcons kicker accomplished that feat.
The Georgia Southern alum has played in 12 games during his NFL career, seeing action with the Chargers in 2017. Prior to joining the Falcons, Koo played in eight games with the Atlanta Legends in the AAF where he went 14-for-14 on field goals. He made a 38-yard field goal against the Orlando Apollos for the first points in the league’s history.
