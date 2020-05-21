The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a contract with linebacker Deone Bucannon, the club announced Thursday night.
Bucannon was selected in the first round (27th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Last season, he played in five games with one tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the New York Giants. He saw action in nine games with one start for the Giants while registering 25 tackles (15 solo), one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.
The Washington State alum has played in 84 career games with 57 starts, totaling 420 tackles (317 solo), 28 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits and two interceptions.
