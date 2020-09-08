The Atlanta Falcons activated defensive end Steven Means from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
In a corresponding move, the Falcons have released linebacker Deone Bucannon.
Bucannon was signed by the Falcons in free agency in May and spent training camp with the team. He was originally selected in the first round (27th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Last season, he played in five games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the New York Giants.
The Washington State alum has played in 84 career games with 57 starts, totaling 420 tackles (317 solo), 28 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits and two interceptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.