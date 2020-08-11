The Atlanta Falcons have activated safety Chris Cooper from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster, the club announced Tuesday.
Additionally, the Falcons have waived offensive lineman Hunter Atkinson.
Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.