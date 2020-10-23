LAWRENCEVILLE — Faith Barth gave Archer’s softball team a thrilling Game 1 win, then the nightcap was more drama-free for the hosts in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Barth’s walk-off hit in the 11th inning gave the Tigers a 5-4 win over Peachtree Ridge in the opener, and they followed it up with a 9-2 victory in Game 2 for the sweep. Archer advances to the Elite Eight on Tuesday to face the winner of the Lowndes-North Paulding series, which is tied 1-1 after Friday. Archer would play at Lowndes or would host North Paulding in the next round.
Barth’s game-winning hit capped a Game 1 that saw her go 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Archer also got big games at the plate in the opener from Katy Moore (2-for-5), Jordyn Sanders (2-for-5), Olivia Craig (2-for-5) and Taniya McGowan (2-for-5).
Kailynn James pitched all 11 innings of Game 1, scattering 11 hits. She followed it up with seven innings in Game 2, allowing just five hits.
Barth had a home run and two RBIs in the nightcap, and Skylar Berkhiser went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. They were backed up by K.K. Walls (2-for-4), Katy Moore (1-for-3), Sanders (2-for-3) and Olivia Craig (2-for-4, RBI).
Ava Lunsford went 3-for-5 with a home run in Game 1 for Peachtree Ridge, while Kennedy Harp and Jaylah Jarrell had two hits each.
