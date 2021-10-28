The eyes of Georgia will be on Hoschton for Friday’s matchup between top-ranked Collins Hill and No. 2 Mill Creek, two unbeaten teams playing to decide the Region 8-AAAAAAA championship.
In addition to being two of Georgia’s top teams, these two also sport two of the state’s best defenses.
Collins Hill has shut out five of its last six opponents, allowing just seven points during that span — a first-quarter touchdown pass by North Gwinnett on Oct. 14. The Eagles responded to that score by shutting out North over the final three quarters, then blanked Mountain View last Friday. Mente Bridge had five tackles and an interception in the win over Mountain View.
Mill Creek’s defense has been steady throughout the season, holding every opponent to 17 points or less. A defensive play last Friday, Garrett Zalewski’s 52-yard interception return for a TD, was needed last Friday for the Hawks to squeak out a 17-14 win at Newton. Caleb Downs (eight tackles, two pass breakups), Zach Jollay (nine tackles, one caused turnover), Kevin Mitchell (nine tackles, one for loss, sack), Brandon Akers (five tackles, one for loss, one sack) and Gavin Guerra (seven tackles, one for loss) also were key contributors against Newton.
The Hawks’ offense, which has seen success through versatile back Donovan Journey and quarterback Hayden Clark spreading around to a large group of talented receivers, struggled to score last Friday. Collins Hill, without injured star Travis Hunter, wasn’t at its best offensively last week, either. Spenser Anderson (10 rushes, 52 yards, two TDs, four catches, 43 yards) and Ethan Davis (five catches, 63 yards, two TDs) were bright spots for the Eagles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.