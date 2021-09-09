Last week: Beat Greenville Christian (Miss.) 37-22
Rome Wolves (5-AAAAAA)
Coach: John Reid
Record: 2-0
Last week: Beat Cherokee 27-7
Despite playing a football team from one classification lower, Collins Hill faces one of the toughest tests on its schedule Friday night with a road trip to Rome.
The Wolves have wins over two ranked teams already, beating Rockmart (from Class AAA) 23-7 and Cherokee (from AAAAAAA) 27-7 and showcasing a stingy defense. Rome, an 8-4 team last year, gives up only 131 yards per game through two games this year.
Collins Hill also has two impressive wins on its resumé — 36-10 over Brookwood in the Corky Kell Classic and 37-22 over Greenville Christian (Miss.) in the Freedom Bowl. Between those two games, the Eagles picked up a forfeit win over Sprayberry.
Sam Horn, Travis Hunter and the potent Collins Hill offense figures to challenge the highly touted Rome defense. The Eagles showcased another dimension in last week’s victory as Spenser Anderson rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
The defense also stood out in the win over Greenville Christian, a defending state champion from Mississippi, behind the play of Dion Crawford (12 tackles, four sacks) and Asani Redwood (11 tackles, three sacks). Crawford had four QB hurries and Redwood had five.
Isaac Bonacci also was perfect on three field goal tries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.