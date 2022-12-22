After completing their fall semester exams, Georgia’s football players are focusing solely on their next test: Ohio State.
The defending national champion Bulldogs (13-0) have spent the time leading up to their meeting against the Buckeyes (11-1) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 studying the team they’ll meet in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.
Top-seeded Georgia has taken advantage of the winter break by staying in Athens to prepare for the Buckeyes. Ohio State will have 35 days between losing to then-No. 3 Michigan to finish the regular season and facing the Bulldogs.
“Just the repetition — we treat every day like a game,” Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue said. “You try to make practice harder than the game so that by the time December 31 gets here, we’ve seen everything to get ready for that moment.”
The Bulldogs are no stranger to big moments. As the defending national champion, Georgia has been in the spotlight all season. They’ve responded by going undefeated — and have looked very good doing it.
Georgia has won 12 of its 13 games by double figures, including its most recent, a 50-30 throttling of then-No. 14 LSU in the SEC title game on Dec. 3.
The Bulldogs rank first nationally in difference in yards per game (+200.4), rushing defense (77 ypg), red zone defense (.607), red zone offense (.972), second in scoring defense (12.77 ppg), tied for fourth in third-down conversion (.516), seventh in total offense (491.9 ypg), eighth in total defense (292.1 ypg) and 11th nationally in scoring (39.2 ppg).
But those statistics will mean very little if the Bulldogs don’t beat Ohio State or if they fall to the winner of second-seeded Michigan (13-0) or third-seeded TCU (12-1) in the championship game on Jan. 9 in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
“Now that classes are over we have some more time on our hands,” Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon said. “So, more time recovering. Just getting back to it. Working on the basics, trying to get better.”
The Bulldogs are entering the postseason much differently than last year, when they were crushed by Alabama in the SEC title game 41-24 after an undefeated regular season.
The loss had many questioning the Bulldogs’ ability to win their first national title since 1980 and if Stetson Bennett was good enough to lead Georgia to the ultimate prize. Those questions were answered after Bennett earned MVP honors in a 34-11 win over second-seeded Michigan and in a 33-18 win over top-seeded Alabama in the title game.
“Last year after the SEC championship, we came in with a chip on our shoulder because of the loss,” Mondon said. “This year, we have come in with that same intensity, without coming off of a loss. We still have that same fire and intensity.”
While Georgia has three wins over ranked teams this season, they haven’t played a team as good as Ohio State. The Buckeyes, led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, are second in scoring offense (44.5 ppg), third in red zone offense (.948) and sixth nationally in yards per game (492.7),
Stroud, who along with Bennett was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy that was won by USC’s Caleb Williams, has completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 3,340 yards with 37 touchdowns and six interceptions.
“Some of the first things we saw are that they have athletic quarterback (CJ Stroud),” Mondon said. “He has a great arm. They have good receivers all around. A big offensive line. They are physical.”
The Buckeyes have two 1,000-yard receivers in Marvin Harrison Jr. (72 catches, 1,157 yards, 12 TDs) and Emeka Egbuka (66 receptions, 1,039 yards, 9 TD). Receiver Julian Fleming has 29 receptions for 462 yards and six scores. Tight end Cade Stover has 35 catches for 399 yards and five touchdowns.
“Probably one of the most talented groups we’ve faced when you combined it with the talent of the quarterback, It really grows because he [C.J. Stroud] has the ability to get the ball to them,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.
The Buckeyes, however, had to change their depth chart after running back TreVeyon Henderson underwent season-ending foot surgery earlier this month.
He’s been replaced atop the depth chart by Miyan Williams, who has rushed for 817 yards and 13 touchdowns on 125 carries — an average of 6.5 yards per attempt. But he was held to 34 yards and eight carries in a loss to Michigan in the final game of the regular season.
Chip Trayanum, who started the season at linebacker, has converted to running back to bolster the Buckeyes’ depth. He rushed for 83 yards on 14 carries against Michigan.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day also said freshman Dallan Hayden, who has rushed for 510 yards and five scores on 102 carries in nine games, will also get more playing time against the Bulldogs.
“It’s going to take everything we have to go on the road to go win this game,” Day said. “I just think that we wanted to be in this situation at CFP at the end of the year. It took a different road to get here, but we’re here. So now we’ve got to just do an unbelievable job this month of preparing and maximizing every day.”
