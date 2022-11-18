289393841_10160082672474976_1275301580306405213_n.jpg

Atlanta Gladiators 20th Anniversary logo

 Special Photo

ESTERO, Fla. - Cody Sylvester scored late in third period for the Atlanta Gladiators (6-3-1-0) to send the game to overtime, but the Florida Everblades (7-3-1-0) and Lucas Kalble scored in the extra frame to take two points on Friday evening at Hertz Arena.

Atlanta surrendered two power-play goals for the first time this season, but still managed to earn a point in the overtime defeat.

Recommended for you